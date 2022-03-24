Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron COVID-19 China Eastern Airlines crash China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Business

China says to exempt 3per cent VAT levied on some small firms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron COVID-19 China Eastern Airlines crash China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China says to exempt 3per cent VAT levied on some small firms

China says to exempt 3per cent VAT levied on some small firms

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, China February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

24 Mar 2022 04:32PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 06:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will exempt the 3per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on some small firms, the country's main source of jobs, the finance ministry said on Thursday, to help shore up the world's second-largest economy.

The exemption will take effect from April 1 to Dec. 31, the ministry said.

The measure was part of a slew of policies aimed at supporting small firms and easing their financial burdens amid recent COVID-19 outbreaks and a slowing economy.

To shore up economic stability, China has pledged around 1.5 trillion yuan ($235.47 billion) of VAT rebates to cushion the financial pressure on small firms.

Xu Hongcai, vice minister of finance, told a press conference on Wednesday that all small firms can claim 100per cent VAT rebates this year compared with 60per cent previously.

In addition, a total of 1.2 trillion yuan of special transfer payments by the central government to regional governments have been arranged to support tax rebates and employment, the ministry said.

The first batch of special transfer payments of 400 billion yuan were issued on Monday.

($1 = 6.3702 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us