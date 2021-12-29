Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China says to extend some favourable income tax policies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China says to extend some favourable income tax policies

29 Dec 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2021 08:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will extend some favourable income tax policies to ease the burden for middle- and low-income groups, state media said on Wednesday, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The measure is expected to cut taxes by 110 billion yuan (US$17.3 billion) a year, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

China will further cut taxes and fees next year to support struggling businesses, the finance ministry said on Monday, echoing pledges from the annual Central Economic Work Conference held earlier this month, an agenda-setting meeting of the country's top leaders.

Preferred tax policies on annual bonuses will be extended until the end of 2023, while favourable tax policies on equity-based incentives will stay in place until the end of next year, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

The world's second-largest economy, which has lost steam after a solid recovery from the pandemic last year, faces multiple challenges as a property downturn deepens, supply bottlenecks persist and strict COVID-19 curbs hit consumer spending.

To stabilise economic growth, China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year, and make infrastructure investments "appropriately" ahead of time, finance ministry said on Monday.

(US$1 = 6.3651 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet and Barbara Lewis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us