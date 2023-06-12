Logo
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
China says firmly opposes US import ban on Chinese firms over Uyghurs
FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

12 Jun 2023 05:32PM
BEIJING : China firmly opposes U.S. inclusion of two more companies, and some of their units, on a list of entities accused of alleged human rights abuses, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The action taken by the United States lacks factual basis and transparency, the ministry said, adding China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The U.S. on Friday banned imports from China-based printer maker Ninestar Corp (002180.SZ) and a Chinese chemicals company.

Source: Reuters

