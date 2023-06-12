China says firmly opposes US import ban on Chinese firms over Uyghurs

BEIJING : China firmly opposes U.S. inclusion of two more companies, and some of their units, on a list of entities accused of alleged human rights abuses, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The action taken by the United States lacks factual basis and transparency, the ministry said, adding China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The U.S. on Friday banned imports from China-based printer maker Ninestar Corp (002180.SZ) and a Chinese chemicals company.