BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped the United States could view bilateral trade properly after the U.S. commerce secretary accused Beijing of preventing its domestic airlines from buying Boeing aircraft.

China hopes the United States can follow market principles and work with Beijing, Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, told a regular media briefing.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Ryan Woo; editing by Mark Heinrich)