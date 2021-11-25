Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China says it notes JPMorgan chief's sincere regret over remark
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China says it notes JPMorgan chief's sincere regret over remark

China says it notes JPMorgan chief's sincere regret over remark

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon listens as he is introduced at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

25 Nov 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 05:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's foreign ministry on Thursday (Nov 25) said it noted JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's expression of regret for a remark he made about the country's ruling Communist Party and said it hoped media would stop "hyping" the issue.

On Wednesday, Dimon said he regretted his remark at an event on Tuesday that the Wall Street bank would last longer than China's Communist Party (CPC), moving quickly to avoid any longer-term fallout.

"I noted the reports about how the individual involved has sincerely reflected. I think this is the right attitude. I hope the media involved will stop hyping this issue," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular daily briefing in response to a question.

Dimon's comments had risked jeopardising JPMorgan's growth ambitions in China where it won regulatory approval in August to become the first full foreign owner of a securities brokerage in the country.

China experts in the United States said, however, that his quick apology should ensure no serious damage was done.

"I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasise the strength and longevity of our company," Dimon said in a statement issued by the bank.

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

JPMorgan Chase

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us