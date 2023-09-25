Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
China says it will continue to provide for firms from all countries to operate legally in it
China says it will continue to provide for firms from all countries to operate legally in it

Birds fly past the chimney of a thermal power plant as China's national flag flutters in a suburb in Shanghai January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

25 Sep 2023 03:54PM
BEIJING : China will continue to provide opportunities for all enterprises from all countries to operate legally in China in a market-oriented, legalised business environment, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

The spokesperson was responding to a question regarding European Commission vice executive president Valdis Dombrovskis' comment on China's business environment lacking a level playing field.

Source: Reuters

