China says it will continue to provide for firms from all countries to operate legally in it
BEIJING : China will continue to provide opportunities for all enterprises from all countries to operate legally in China in a market-oriented, legalised business environment, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
The spokesperson was responding to a question regarding European Commission vice executive president Valdis Dombrovskis' comment on China's business environment lacking a level playing field.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...