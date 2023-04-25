Logo
Business

China says it will expand import and export of key products
FILE PHOTO: Newly manufactured cars are seen at the automobile terminal in the port of Dalian, Liaoning province, China July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

25 Apr 2023 09:28PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 09:38PM)
BEIJING : China will expand imports and exports of key products, and support exports of automobiles, the State Council said on Tuesday.

Chinese banks and their overseas branches were encouraged to offer financial support to automobile firms to help the latter expand in foreign turf, the State Council said in a statement on promoting foreign trade.

On improving environment for trade developments the State Council, China's cabinet, said China would properly respond to unreasonable foreign trade restrictions.

China would also further facilitate visas for overseas business people, while increasing inbound and outbound flights, the State Council added.

Source: Reuters

