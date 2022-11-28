China says it will extend tariff exemptions on some US products

BEIJING : China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until May 31 next year, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Source: Reuters
Categories
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
BEIJING : China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until May 31 next year, the finance ministry said on Monday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us