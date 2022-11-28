Logo
China says it will extend tariff exemptions on some US products
Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration picture taken August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/Files

28 Nov 2022 04:39PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 04:45PM)
BEIJING : China will extend tariff exemptions on some imported products from the United States until May 31 next year, the finance ministry said on Monday.

Source: Reuters

