Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil

China says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil

FILE PHOTO: A bank employee count China’s renminbi (RMB) or yuan notes next to U.S. dollar notes at a Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand, January 26, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

07 Feb 2023 07:59PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2023 07:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's central bank has signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil, it said on Tuesday, in a move to help boost the currency's global clout.

The establishment of such arrangements for the renminbi (RMB), or the yuan, would be beneficial to cross-border transactions, and further promote bilateral trade and investment facilitation, the People's Bank of China said on Tuesday.

China has in recent months signed similar yuan clearing deals with Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Laos.

Two-way trade between China and Brazil reached $172 billion in 2022, according to data from Chinese customs.

China has been trying to boost the yuan globally since 2009 to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar in trade and investment settlements and challenge the greenback's role as the world's major reserve currency.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.