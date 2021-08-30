Logo
China says move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results- state media
FILE PHOTO: Workers labour at a construction site in Shanghai, China July 12, 2021. Picture taken July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

30 Aug 2021 07:44PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2021 07:41PM)
BEIJING : China's move to curb disorderly expansion of capital has shown initial results, state media quoted a top-level meeting as saying on Monday.

China will step up anti-monopoly regulation, state media quoted the meeting on deepening reforms, chaired by President Xi Jinping, as saying.

China will step up management of state reserves, state media added.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

