BEIJING: China's state planner said on Friday (Oct 29) that there is still room for further adjustment of coal prices after its recent investigations into producers.

The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement that initial result showed coal production costs are "significantly" lower than current spot prices.

The most-traded thermal coal contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange fell as much as 7 per cent to below 1,000 yuan (US$156.45) per tonne in early trade.