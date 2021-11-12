Logo
China says trading volumes on national emissions trade scheme exceed US$157 million
China says trading volumes on national emissions trade scheme exceed US$157 million

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

12 Nov 2021 08:29AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 08:28AM)
SHANGHAI : Trading volumes on China's national carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) have exceeded 1 billion yuan (US$156.50 million) since it was launched in mid-July, China's environment ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on its official WeChat account that ever since the ETS was set up on July 16, cumulative trading volumes have reached 1.044 billion yuan.

It said the scheme had been "operating smoothly and orderly" and trading had gradually increased as the first compliance deadline approached.

The new ETS https://www.reuters.com/business/chinas-national-emissions-trading-scheme-ets-2021-07-14 is a part of China's plans to make use of "market mechanisms" to help bring its carbon emissions - now the world's highest - to a peak before 2030 and to net-zero by 2060.

(US$1 = 6.3898 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

