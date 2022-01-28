Logo
China says US should stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese companies
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

28 Jan 2022 09:23PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 09:23PM)
HONG KONG : The United States should immediately stop "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies and treat them fairly, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

A U.S. regulator earlier revoked China Unicom's authorization to operate in the U.S. over national security concerns.

China would resolutely safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The order requires China Unicom Americas to end domestic interstate and international telecommunications services in the United States within 60 days.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Ella Cao in Beijing; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

