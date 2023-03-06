Logo
Business

China says US trying to 'deprive' it of right to develop in tech row
Business

China says US trying to 'deprive' it of right to develop in tech row

China says US trying to 'deprive' it of right to develop in tech row

FILE PHOTO: China's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Mar 2023 03:43PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 03:43PM)
BEIJING : China said the U.S. is trying to deprive it of developmental rights and perpetuate its own hegemony, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a question on TikTok being potentially a target in an upcoming U.S. bill banning some foreign technology.

Two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

