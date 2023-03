China says US trying to 'deprive' it of right to develop in tech row

BEIJING : China said the U.S. is trying to deprive it of developmental rights and perpetuate its own hegemony, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a question on TikTok being potentially a target in an upcoming U.S. bill banning some foreign technology.

Two U.S. senators plan to introduce legislation this week aimed at letting the government "ban or prohibit" foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, Senator Mark Warner said on Sunday.