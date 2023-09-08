Logo
China securities regulator meets with Temasek, Bridgewater, other investors
China securities regulator meets with Temasek, Bridgewater, other investors

An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

08 Sep 2023 08:44PM
BEIJING : China's securities regulator said on Friday it recently held a meeting with domestic and overseas investors including Temasek, Bridgewater and Blackrock.

They discussed views on the current macroeconomic situation, ways to boost investor confidence and suggestions on promoting the balance of investment and financing in the capital market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The commission will study and release more policies aimed at maintaining the stable and healthy development of the capital market, the statement said.

Source: Reuters

