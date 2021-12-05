Logo
China securities regulator says govt policies have no "necessary connection" with overseas IPOs
05 Dec 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2021 05:30PM)
BEIJING : China's securities regulator said on Sunday that Beijing's policies are not aimed at specific industry or private firms, and have no "necessary connections" with companies seeking to list in overseas markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commision said it learned some companies are actively communicating with domestic and foreign regulators to go public in the United States, and will respect Chinese firms' choice of listing venues on the basis of compliance.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Source: Reuters

