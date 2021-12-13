Logo
China securities regulator says will resolve bond default risks
13 Dec 2021 08:49PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 08:43PM)
China securities regulator on Monday said it would properly resolve bond default risks and crack down on "fake financial exchanges" after holding a meeting to discuss instructions from last week's Central Economic Work Conference.

In a statement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission also said it would deepen the reform and opening up of the capital market and speed up improvement of the regulatory system for overseas listings of Chinese companies.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

