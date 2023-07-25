China securities regulator vows to further open up capital markets

BEIJING : China's securities regulator said on Tuesday it will further deepen the reform and opening up of capital markets in the second half of this year.

Its mid-year work meeting came as the country's top leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy.

China will promote the healthy and sustainable development of platform enterprises, as well as maintain stable financing channels for real estate enterprises in capital markets, the China Securities Regulator Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.