Business

China securities regulator vows to further open up capital markets
Business

China securities regulator vows to further open up capital markets

China securities regulator vows to further open up capital markets

A security guard stands outside the headquarters building of China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

25 Jul 2023 10:45PM
BEIJING : China's securities regulator said on Tuesday it will further deepen the reform and opening up of capital markets in the second half of this year.

Its mid-year work meeting came as the country's top leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy.

China will promote the healthy and sustainable development of platform enterprises, as well as maintain stable financing channels for real estate enterprises in capital markets, the China Securities Regulator Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

