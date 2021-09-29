China seeks to calm power supply fears as crunch bites

BEIJING: China's all-powerful economic planning agency waded into the country's power crunch on Wednesday (Sep 29), attempting to reassure residents and businesses in areas hardest hit by shortages that it has the coal use and supply situation under close watch.

The state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said it has asked local governments to closely monitor coal use and stocks at power plants and to improve fulfilment of medium- and long-term contracts to supply thermal coal.

The move comes as electricity shortages continue to paralyse parts of the world's second-largest economy in various regions, particularly the northeast. A shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers have pushed coal prices to record highs, sparking widespread curbs on usage while dimming economic growth outlook.

China has already called for an increase in imports and ramping up domestic production of coal, a key fuel used for the majority of its power generation.