Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China seen lowering lending benchmark LPR to support economy:Reuters Poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China seen lowering lending benchmark LPR to support economy:Reuters Poll

China seen lowering lending benchmark LPR to support economy:Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing July 26, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

19 May 2022 03:39PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 03:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China is expected to cut benchmark lending rates at its monthly fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, a Reuters survey showed, as it seeks to prop up credit demand to cushion an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People's Bank of China.

Eighteen traders and analysts, or 64 per cent of 28 participants, in the Reuters snap poll predicted a reduction in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.

Among them, 12 respondents forecast a marginal cut of 5 basis points to both tenors.

The remaining 10 participants believe the LPR will remain unchanged for the fourth straight month, in line with a steady borrowing cost of the central bank's medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, which now serves as a guidance to the lending benchmark.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, which currently stands at 3.70 per cent. The five-year rate, now at 4.60 per cent, influences the pricing of mortgages.

"We expect China to roll out more supports in the coming sessions," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

"Although PBOC kept its MLF rate unchanged in May, we expect China to lower its LPR fixing this week due to falling banks' funding costs," he said, noting a reduction to banks' deposit rate ceiling in April should have effectively lowered lenders' liability cost.

A slew of data including credit lending, industrial output and retail sales showed COVID-related stringent measures and mobility restrictions have taken a heavy toll on the broad economy.

New bank lending hit the lowest in nearly 4-1/2 years last month and missed market forecasts by a big margin.

Various senior officials recently pledged to roll out more stimulus measures to prop up the economy. On Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying that China has policy room to cope with challenges, as the downward pressure on China's economy increases.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us