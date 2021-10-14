Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to send three astronauts to space station early on Saturday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to send three astronauts to space station early on Saturday

China to send three astronauts to space station early on Saturday
A staff member walks near a poster with an illustration of China's space station, during a news conference ahead of the launch of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China to send three astronauts to space station early on Saturday
A patch of the Shenzhou-13 is seen in the uniform of a staff member, during a news conference ahead of the launch of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
China to send three astronauts to space station early on Saturday
Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson of the China Manned Space Program, speaks during a news conference ahead of the launch of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
14 Oct 2021 08:24PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 08:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JIUQUAN, China :China will send three astronauts to an unfinished space station early on Saturday, including the first female crew member to visit the station, where they are due to stay for six months.

It will be the second of four planned crewed missions to the station, which is due to be completed by the end of next year.

The Shenzhou-13 spacecraft will be launched at 00:23 a.m. Beijing time (1623 GMT) on Saturday, Lin Xiqiang, spokesman of the China Manned Space Program, told reporters.

Zhai Zhigang, 55, who hailed from China's first batch of astronaut trainees in the late 1990s, will be the mission commander for Shenzhou-13, Lin said.

Zhai will be accompanied by Wang Yaping, 41, and Ye Guangfu, 41. Wang will be the first female astronaut to visit the Chinese station.

"We will definitely encounter physical and psychological problems, as well as problems related to the equipment and facility," Zhai told reporers on Thursday.

"Whether we can complete this flight mission well, depends on our team, our tenacious will and the fighting spirit of our three crew members."

The mission, known as Shenzhou-13, meaning "Divine Vessel" in Chinese, will be Zhai and Wang's second space mission and Ye's first.

China began construction of what will be its first permanent space station in April with the launch of Tianhe - the first and largest of the station's three modules.

Tianhe, slightly bigger than a city bus, will be the living quarters once the space station is completed.

The three-person crew on the previous Shenzhou-12 mission stayed in Tianhe for 90 days from June to September.

(Reporting by Carlos Garcia and Xihao Jiang; Writing by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao in Beijing. Editing by Jane Merriman and Steve Orlofsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us