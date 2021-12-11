Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after US blacklisting: Sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after US blacklisting: Sources

China's SenseTime Hong Kong IPO in limbo after US blacklisting: Sources

The logo of artificial intelligence (AI) startup SenseTime is seen at its office in Hong Kong, China on Aug 18, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

11 Dec 2021 04:34PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2021 04:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group is considering whether it can proceed with a planned US$767 million Hong Kong initial public offering after the US added it to an investment blacklist, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The sources said on Saturday (Dec 11) that the company had not yet made a final decision on whether to go ahead with the listing, while one added that it would consider whether to make additional risk disclosures if it proceeds.

A spokesman for SenseTime declined to comment on possible IPO changes.

SenseTime had missed the pricing date for the IPO on Friday after a media report that a blacklisting was imminent.

The designation was confirmed later on Friday when the US Treasury Department added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies", part of sweeping human-rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh.

The Treasury Department accused SenseTime of having developed facial recognition programmes that can determine a target's ethnicity, with a particular focus on identifying ethnic Uyghurs.

SenseTime said in a statement on Saturday that it "strongly opposed the designation and accusations that have been made in connection with it," calling the accusations unfounded.

SenseTime's addition to the US blacklist would prohibit US-based investors from buying its shares.

SenseTime had planned to sell 1.5 billion shares within a price range of HK$3.85 to HK$3.99 each in the IPO. It was due to set the final price and allocate shares to institutional investors on Friday, according to the firm's filings.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

China Hong Kong SenseTime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us