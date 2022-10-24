China Sept industrial output growth beats forecast

BEIJING : China's industrial output in September rose 6.3 per cent from a year earlier, better than 4.2 per cent growth in August, official data showed on Monday, pointing to a sustained recovery from COVID-19 curbs that disrupted business and factory activity.

The figure beat expectations for a 4.5 per cent gain in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales rose 2.5 per cent, worse than analysts' expectations for 3.3 per cent rise and 5.4 per cent growth in August.

Fixed asset investment expanded 5.9 per cent in the first nine months of the year from the same period a year earlier, versus a 6.0 per cent rise expected by analysts and growth of 5.8 per cent in January-August.

The data showed some improvement in the nascent recovery in the world's second-largest economy, which has been hit by pandemic curbs and hobbled by a deep property slump, protracted COVID curbs and softening demand at home and abroad.