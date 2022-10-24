Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Sept industrial output growth beats forecast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Sept industrial output growth beats forecast

China Sept industrial output growth beats forecast

FILE PHOTO: Employees work on a drilling machine production line at a factory in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

24 Oct 2022 10:13AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 10:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's industrial output in September rose 6.3 per cent from a year earlier, better than 4.2 per cent growth in August, official data showed on Monday, pointing to a sustained recovery from COVID-19 curbs that disrupted business and factory activity.

The figure beat expectations for a 4.5 per cent gain in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales rose 2.5 per cent, worse than analysts' expectations for 3.3 per cent rise and 5.4 per cent growth in August.

Fixed asset investment expanded 5.9 per cent in the first nine months of the year from the same period a year earlier, versus a 6.0 per cent rise expected by analysts and growth of 5.8 per cent in January-August.

The data showed some improvement in the nascent recovery in the world's second-largest economy, which has been hit by pandemic curbs and hobbled by a deep property slump, protracted COVID curbs and softening demand at home and abroad.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.