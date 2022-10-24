Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier -customs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier -customs

China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier -customs

FILE PHOTO: Cranes unload soybeans imported from Brazil at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China April 20, 2020. Picture taken April 20, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

24 Oct 2022 11:27AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 11:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's soybean imports in September rose 12 per cent from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday, reversing a months-long trend of low arrivals.

The world's top buyer of soybeans curbed purchases in prior months because of high global prices and poor profits from crushing.

However, the September imports were up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, and also higher than August imports of 7.17 million tonnes.

Global soybean prices soared this year after bad weather cut production and exports from Brazil, China's top supplier, pushing benchmark prices close to a decade-high in June.

At the same time, low hog prices have reduced farming profits and limited demand for soybeans, which are crushed to make meal for pig feed.

The high prices and lacklustre demand have kept soy crush margins in China in negative territory from mid-April through the end of September.

With hog farming profits recovering during the summer, however, demand for soymeal has picked up, and prices jumped in recent weeks because of the low soybean stocks.

From January to September, China brought in 69.04 million tonnes of the oilseed, down 6.6 per cent from the year-earlier period, the data showed.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.