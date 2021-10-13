China Sept trade surplus with the United States at US$42 billion

BEIJING : China's trade surplus with the United States stood at US$42 billion in September, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday, up from US$37.68 billion in August.

For the first nine months of the year, the surplus was US$280 billion, up from US$237.99 billion during the first eight months of 2021.

Last week, top trade officials from the United States and China reviewed the implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement.

The United States has been pressing China to hold its commitments under a 'Phase 1' trade deal which has eased a long running tariff war between the world's two largest economies.

