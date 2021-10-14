China to set up centre for global sustainable transportation - Xi

BEIJING : China will set up an innovation centre for global sustainable transportation, Chinese President Xi Jinping told an international conference on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Speaking via video-link at the opening of United Nations conference on sustainable transport held in Beijing, Xi called for more development of smart transportation and smart logistics by using more big data, artificial intelligence and block chain technology.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)