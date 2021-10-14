Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China to set up centre for global sustainable transportation - Xi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to set up centre for global sustainable transportation - Xi

China to set up centre for global sustainable transportation - Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech addressing the COP15 biodiversity summit in Kunming, China October 12, 2021. SECRETARIAT OF THE CONVENTION ON BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY/Handout via REUTERS

14 Oct 2021 09:54PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 09:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China will set up an innovation centre for global sustainable transportation, Chinese President Xi Jinping told an international conference on Thursday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Speaking via video-link at the opening of United Nations conference on sustainable transport held in Beijing, Xi called for more development of smart transportation and smart logistics by using more big data, artificial intelligence and block chain technology.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us