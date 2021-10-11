Logo
China to set timetable, roadmap for carbon peak target - premier

FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen in a traffic jam during evening rush hour in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

11 Oct 2021 07:49PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 07:47PM)
BEIJING : China will set a timetable and road map for meeting its target of having its carbon emissions peak by 2030, Chinese premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state media on Monday.

China needs to make arduous, long-term efforts to meet its carbon targets, Li said during a meeting of the National Energy Commission reviewing the country's energy system planning from 2021 until 2025, state TV reported.

The government will correct "one-size-fits-all" practices of power cuts and production limits in some areas, state TV quoted Li as saying.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Hallie Gu, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Source: Reuters

