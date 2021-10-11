China to set timetable, roadmap for carbon peak target - premier

BEIJING : China will set a timetable and road map for meeting its target of having its carbon emissions peak by 2030, Chinese premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying by state media on Monday.

China needs to make arduous, long-term efforts to meet its carbon targets, Li said during a meeting of the National Energy Commission reviewing the country's energy system planning from 2021 until 2025, state TV reported.

The government will correct "one-size-fits-all" practices of power cuts and production limits in some areas, state TV quoted Li as saying.

