BEIJING : China's finance ministry has set the 2022 renewable power subsidy at 3.87 billion yuan (US$607.26 million), state television said on Tuesday.

The ministry will allocate 1.55 billion yuan to wind farms, 2.28 billion yuan to solar power stations and 38.24 million yuan to biomass power generators.

(US$1=6.3729 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)