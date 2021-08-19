China sets firmer yuan midpoint fix, pushing basket index to 5-1/2-year high

SHANGHAI : China's central bank set its official yuan midpoint slightly higher on Thursday, lifting its value against the currencies of its major trading partners to a fresh 5-1/2-year high.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4853 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 62 pips or 0.1per cent, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4915.

The stronger official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 98.88, the highest since March 10, 2016, and up 4.26per cent so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)