China sets price guide for benchmark thermal coal
FILE PHOTO: An excavator sift through dunes of low-grade coal near a coal mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province, China November 5, 2021. Picture taken November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

24 Feb 2022 01:41PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 01:44PM)
BEIJING : China has set a "reasonable" price range for the benchmark 5,500 kcal thermal coal at Qinghuangdao Port for medium- and long-term trading at 570-770 yuan ($86.98-$121.77) a tonne, the country's state planner said on Thursday.

The move comes as Beijing strives to balance the profits between coal miners and power generators after a widespread electricity outage and runaway coal prices last year.

($1 = 6.3234 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

