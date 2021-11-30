Logo
China sets yuan midpoint at 6-month high, matching forecasts
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Nov 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:08AM)
SHANGHAI : China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a near six-month high on Tuesday, to reflect a firmer spot market close a day earlier.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.3794 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 78 pips, or 0.12per cent, stronger than the previous fix of 6.3872. It was the firmest since June 2.

The strengthened official midpoint fixing came in largely matching market forecasts, traders said, and it was 1 pip weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3793 per dollar.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

