China should avoid rolling out economic measures aggressively, premier says
FILE PHOTO: A giant screen shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attending a news conference after the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

22 Nov 2021 07:54PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 07:52PM)
BEIJING : China's economy faces new downward pressures but authorities should avoid rolling out economic measures in a "campaign-like and aggressive" way, state media on Monday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China should step up efforts to stabilese six key areas including employment, financing, trade, and investment, Li was quoted as saying.

But the government should avoid taking "a campaign-like, aggressive and one-size-fits-all approach" when rolling out economic measures, Li said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

