China should avoid rolling out economic measures aggressively, premier says

BEIJING : China's economy faces new downward pressures but authorities should avoid rolling out economic measures in a "campaign-like and aggressive" way, state media on Monday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China should step up efforts to stabilese six key areas including employment, financing, trade, and investment, Li was quoted as saying.

But the government should avoid taking "a campaign-like, aggressive and one-size-fits-all approach" when rolling out economic measures, Li said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)