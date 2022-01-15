Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China should improve local government debt risk controls: Official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China should improve local government debt risk controls: Official

China should improve local government debt risk controls: Official

FILE PHOTO: A security surveillance camera overlooking a street is pictured next to a nearby fluttering flag of China in Beijing, China November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

15 Jan 2022 04:14PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China should keep improving institutional systems to prevent and resolve local government debt risks, the country's vice finance minister said on Saturday (Jan 15).

Xu Hongcai told a forum in Beijing that China should balance the promotion of investment with the prevention of risks, including in determining the scale of new government debt, and prevent excessive debt growth from affecting fiscal operations.

The ministry will work together with the National Development and Reform Commission to strengthen management of investment areas for special bonds, including prohibitions on funding vanity projects and projects not in the public interest, he said.

China will also crack down on illegal and irregular debt raising, and back-door debt financing, he said.

The call for improved risk controls comes as China plans to speed up the issuance of local government special bonds this year to help boost investment and cushion a slowing economy.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us