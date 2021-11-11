China's Singles' Day shopping fest subdued by tech crackdown

SHANGHAI: China on Thursday (Nov 11) held a subdued version of its annual Singles' Day shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector reels under a government crackdown on platforms like Alibaba.

The world's biggest shopping festival has for years been accompanied by aggressive promotions and breathless hourly updates by Alibaba from midnight onwards detailing ever-rising sales figures that dwarf the annual GDP of many nations.

But there were no rolling tallies or triumphant comments by executives from major platforms as of Thursday morning, and state media have described a quieter event this year in the wake of Beijing's campaign to rein in Big Tech.

Singles' Day - so-called for its 11.11 date - began more than a decade ago and for years was a one-day, 24-hour event.

But Alibaba and its rivals have expanded that out to an 11-day promotion culminating on Nov 11, while some retailers and platforms have started offering discounts, special offers and pre-sales as early as October.

Thanks to the Chinese consumer's predilection for smartphone-enabled bargain-hunting, Singles' Day now dwarfs the pre-Christmas Black Friday promotion in the United States.

Platforms operated by Alibaba and its closest competitor JD.com reported combined sales of US$115 billion during last year's promotion.

The festival has gradually become a closely watched gauge of consumer sentiment in the world's second-largest economy, but it was unclear on Thursday when any sales figures might be released.