Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China Sinopec launches first phase of Gulei refining complex
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China Sinopec launches first phase of Gulei refining complex

19 Aug 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 01:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, also known as Sinopec, has launched the first phase of the Gulei refining complex in Zhangzhou city in China's southeastern Fujian province, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The refining complex, a 50:50 joint venture between Sinopec's Fujian Petrochemical Company Ltd and Taiwan Xuteng Investment Company Ltd, invested 27.8 billion yuan (US$4.28 billion) in the first phase.

That will result in an 800,000 tonnes per annum ethylene plant, a 600,000 tonnes per annum styrene unit and seven other downstream petrochemical units, Sinopec said.

The complex targets to churn out 18 chemical products, including polypropylene, ethylene glycol and styrene, with total output reaching 3 million tonnes per year.

"The launch of the project will provide high-quality raw materials for industries such as plastics, rubber, textiles, clothing, electronics and instrument manufacturing in Zhangzhou and the surrounding areas," said Sinopec.

Sinopec said it is accelerating development of the second phase of the project, which will boost annual ethylene capacity at the complex to 1.4 million tonnes and drive total chemical output to 4.2 million tonnes.

(US$1 = 6.4948 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us