Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China sold 1.86 million passenger cars in Oct, up 7.2% y/y - CPCA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China sold 1.86 million passenger cars in Oct, up 7.2% y/y - CPCA

China sold 1.86 million passenger cars in Oct, up 7.2% y/y - CPCA

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the road during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

08 Nov 2022 04:46PM (Updated: 08 Nov 2022 04:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.86 million units in October, up 7.2 per cent from the same period in 2021, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Sales failed to grow as much as expected at the peak season, known as "Golden September and Silver October" for the auto industry, CPCA secretary general Cui Dongshu said in an online briefing.

"Carmakers and dealers should be wary of the trend and make inventory arrangements accordingly," he added.

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla sold 71,704 China-made cars in October, including 54,504 for export, CPCA added.

Tesla usually exports more vehicles from the Shanghai plant to overseas markets including Europe and Australia at the beginning of each quarter while delivering more in China at the end.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.