Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China sovereign fund CIC posts 14.27% overseas investment return in 2021
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China sovereign fund CIC posts 14.27% overseas investment return in 2021

China sovereign fund CIC posts 14.27% overseas investment return in 2021

FILE PHOTO: The headquarter building of China Investment Corporation (CIC) is pictured in Beijing, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

11 Nov 2022 06:55PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 06:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/HONG KONG : The China Investment Corp (CIC) sovereign wealth fund booked a 14.27 per cent net return on overseas investment in 2021 in U.S. dollar terms, it said on Friday.

Its annualised accumulative net investment return on overseas investment for the decade ending 2021 was 8.73 per cent, beating the fund's performance target, it said.

CIC's unit Central Huijin, managed 5.58 trillion yuan ($783.34 billion) worth of state-owned financial assets as of the end of 2021, up 7 per cent from the start of last year, according to its earnings report.

Central Huijin holds stakes in China's largest policy bank China Development Bank Corp and largest commercial bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, as well as Chinese investment bank China International Capital Corporation Ltd.

CIC said its total assets reached $1.35 trillion as of the end of 2021, with net assets of $1.25 trillion.

($1 = 7.1233 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.