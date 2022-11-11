China sovereign fund CIC posts 14.27% overseas investment return in 2021

BEIJING/HONG KONG : The China Investment Corp (CIC) sovereign wealth fund booked a 14.27 per cent net return on overseas investment in 2021 in U.S. dollar terms, it said on Friday.

Its annualised accumulative net investment return on overseas investment for the decade ending 2021 was 8.73 per cent, beating the fund's performance target, it said.

CIC's unit Central Huijin, managed 5.58 trillion yuan ($783.34 billion) worth of state-owned financial assets as of the end of 2021, up 7 per cent from the start of last year, according to its earnings report.

Central Huijin holds stakes in China's largest policy bank China Development Bank Corp and largest commercial bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, as well as Chinese investment bank China International Capital Corporation Ltd.

CIC said its total assets reached $1.35 trillion as of the end of 2021, with net assets of $1.25 trillion.

($1 = 7.1233 Chinese yuan renminbi)