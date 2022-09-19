China to speed up fund injections to start projects as soon as possible

BEIJING : China will speed up fund injections to start project construction as soon as possible, state planner the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said at a news conference on Monday.

The foundation of the domestic economic recovery is still weak despite main economic indicators showed positive changes, NDRC spokeswoman Meng Wei added.

China's economy perked up in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales shoring up a fragile recovery after it narrowly escaped a contraction in the June quarter.