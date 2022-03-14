Logo
Business

China starts release of more than 3 million tonnes of fertilisers from reserves in March
14 Mar 2022 07:17PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 07:17PM)
BEIJING : China has started the release of more than 3 million tonnes of fertilisers from its commercial reserves in March for spring farming, its state planner said on Monday.

More fertilisers will be released from reserves to meet the market demand during key spring ploughing period, and the government will keep close monitor of the market situation to ensure stable supply and prices of fertilisers, said the National Development and Reform Committee in a statement.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

