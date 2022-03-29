Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China state planner asks coal index providers to rectify irregularities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China state planner asks coal index providers to rectify irregularities

China state planner asks coal index providers to rectify irregularities

An excavator loads coal to a train in Pingdingshan, Henan province, China November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

29 Mar 2022 08:29PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 08:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SINGAPORE : China's state planner has asked some major coal price index providers to rectify "severe irregularities" it had identified in the work of some of them during a nearly half-year investigation.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) began a probe into 15 coal price index providers in October after prices hit record highs and disrupted production.

The NDRC said in a statement on Tuesday its investigation found that some index providers were not independent of the coal market and participated in trading, while other samples of pricing were not clear or thorough enough.

The regulator did not name the providers in the statement.

Other irregularities included using unreasonable formulas to compute prices, irregular naming of indices and a lack of verification of authenticity when reposting price information, the NDRC said.

It had issued conclusions to the 15 providers and requested those that seriously violated regulations to halt publication of the price index immediately and make corrections within a limited period.

The NDRC said it will also conduct assessments and investigations into price indexes of other key commodities and services in a timely manner.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Aizhu Chen in Singapore; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us