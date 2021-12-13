China state planner says will strengthen energy system

BEIJING : China's state planner said on Monday it would strengthen construction of the country's energy system, from production to storage and distribution, in order to ensure supplies of coal, power and natural gas.

In a statement on implementing guidance from last week's Central Economic Work Conference, the National Development and Reform Commission also said it would promote construction of large-scale wind and solar power bases in desert areas, as well as the upgrading of key industries and enterprises whose energy efficiency is below the benchmark level.

