Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China state planner says will strengthen energy system
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China state planner says will strengthen energy system

13 Dec 2021 10:29PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's state planner said on Monday it would strengthen construction of the country's energy system, from production to storage and distribution, in order to ensure supplies of coal, power and natural gas.

In a statement on implementing guidance from last week's Central Economic Work Conference, the National Development and Reform Commission also said it would promote construction of large-scale wind and solar power bases in desert areas, as well as the upgrading of key industries and enterprises whose energy efficiency is below the benchmark level.

(Reporting by Beijing Newswroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us