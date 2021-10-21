Logo
China state planner starts surveying coal costs, prices
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Pinggang coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

21 Oct 2021 08:59PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 08:53PM)
BEIJING : China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the state planner, said on Thursday it had mobilised its regional arms as well as key coal enterprises to conduct a special survey on coal production and distribution costs and prices.

The NDRC said it wanted to learn more about coal producers' costs and sales prices, as well as traders' purchase and sales prices, as it studies how to intervene in coal prices, which hit a record high on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

