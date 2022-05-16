Logo
China stats bureau expects economy to improve in May
Customers walk in a store of the Uniqlo fast fashion retailer on its opening day in the Sanlitun shopping district in Beijing, China, November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

16 May 2022 11:30AM (Updated: 16 May 2022 11:30AM)
BEIJING : China's statistics bureau on Monday said it expects China's economy to improve in May and that a recovery in consumption would quicken.

China is steadily pushing forward production resumption in COVID-hit areas, said Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, adding that China's economy would maintain a relatively sound trend in the second quarter.

Economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment, adding to fears that the economy could shrink in the second quarter.

Source: Reuters

