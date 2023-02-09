Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China steel body hosts talk with Vale on iron ore supply 
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China steel body hosts talk with Vale on iron ore supply 

China steel body hosts talk with Vale on iron ore supply 

An employee monitors molten iron being poured into a container at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province September 9, 2013. China's average daily crude steel output stood almost unchanged at 2.119 million tonnes between Aug. 21-31, compared with 2.118 million tonnes between Aug. 11-20, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS COMMODITIES)

09 Feb 2023 07:00PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 07:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) recently held a face to face meeting with Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA on China's steel industry operation and Vale's iron ore supply, it said on its wechat official account on Thursday.

The visit comes a month after China scrapped quarantine requirements for incoming travelers that had all-but-shut its borders for nearly three years under the country's zero-COVID policy.

Luo Tiejun, vice president of CISA, and Marcello Spinelli, Vale's Executive Vice President for Iron Solutions, attended the meeting on Feb. 7, in which they discussed how to improve iron ore pricing mechanism and to promote low-carbon development.

China, the world's largest steelmaker and iron ore consumer, imported 1.11 billion tonnes of iron ore last year, according to China's customs data.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.