China steel body hosts talk with Vale on iron ore supply 

BEIJING : China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) recently held a face to face meeting with Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA on China's steel industry operation and Vale's iron ore supply, it said on its wechat official account on Thursday.

The visit comes a month after China scrapped quarantine requirements for incoming travelers that had all-but-shut its borders for nearly three years under the country's zero-COVID policy.

Luo Tiejun, vice president of CISA, and Marcello Spinelli, Vale's Executive Vice President for Iron Solutions, attended the meeting on Feb. 7, in which they discussed how to improve iron ore pricing mechanism and to promote low-carbon development.

China, the world's largest steelmaker and iron ore consumer, imported 1.11 billion tonnes of iron ore last year, according to China's customs data.