Business

China steel hub Tangshan lifts pollution controls
01 Mar 2023 08:12PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 08:12PM)
BEIJING : The northern Chinese city of Tangshan, China's top steel production hub, said on Wednesday it would lift a level 2 emergency response for pollution after air quality improved.

The municipal government had implemented the response on Feb. 26 due to a wave of heavy pollution, leading to production curbs at steel mills.

The most-traded May iron ore futures contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed the daytime trading 2.53 per cent lower this Monday because sintering capacity was reduced between 30 per cent and 50 per cent to meet government requirements.

Source: Reuters

