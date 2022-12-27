Logo
China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors
China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

Customers dine at a restaurant in a shopping area in Beijing, China on Jul 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

27 Dec 2022 01:36PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2022 01:56PM)
BEIJING: China will step up support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 27).

The recovery of consumption will be a priority, the regulator said. The purchase of big-ticket items such as new energy vehicles and green home appliances will also be encouraged, it said in the statement.

Source: Reuters/rc

