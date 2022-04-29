Logo
China to step up policy adjustments to steady economy
China to step up policy adjustments to steady economy

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk past a street amid snowfall, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a shopping area in Beijing, China March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

29 Apr 2022 12:38PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:45PM)
BEIJING : China will step up macroeconomic policy adjustments to stabilise the economy as challenges and risks increase, state media quoted the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying on Friday.

China will adopt a package of policies to support COVID-hit industries and small firms, they added, citing a meeting of the body chaired by President Xi Jinping.

It will also back healthy development of the property market, and ensure stable operations of capital markets, while reining in major risks and guard against systemic risks, it added.

Source: Reuters

