China to step up policy adjustments to steady economy

BEIJING : China will step up macroeconomic policy adjustments to stabilise the economy as challenges and risks increase, state media quoted the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying on Friday.

China will adopt a package of policies to support COVID-hit industries and small firms, they added, citing a meeting of the body chaired by President Xi Jinping.

It will also back healthy development of the property market, and ensure stable operations of capital markets, while reining in major risks and guard against systemic risks, it added.