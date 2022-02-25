Logo
China to step up policy support for economy, Xinhua cites politburo
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks visit a main shopping area, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

25 Feb 2022 04:32PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 04:32PM)
BEIJING : China will step up policy support to stabilise the economy, Xinhua news agency quoted the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying on Friday.

China will implement a strategy to expand domestic demand, and promote steady growth in foreign trade and foreign investment, Xinhua reported, citing a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

China will strive to achieve its economic and social targets for this year, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

