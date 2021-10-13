Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China
Logo

Business

China's central bank to step up regulation of payments via PoS devices, QR codes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China to step up scrutiny of payments via PoS devices, barcodes

China to step up scrutiny of payments via PoS devices, barcodes

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

13 Oct 2021 05:59PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 06:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's central bank said on Wednesday it will tighten regulations on payments via point-of-sale devices (PoS) and the scanning of barcodes to help regulators track fund flows.

The tighter regulations would enhance regulators' risk management of payment terminals and cut off the illegal flow of funds from cross-border gambling using such devices, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website.

"Some market players have altered routing of transactions, merchant codes, merchant names and transaction address ... to make it hard for regulators to verify such transactions ... and offered chances for criminals to transfer illegal funds," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement.

China's mobile payments have grown quickly over the past decade with most executed by scanning Quick Response (QR) codes. Some scans use a specialised PoS device, others occur mainly via mobile phones.

Under the new rules, institutions processing transactions conducted through PoS devices must report some key information such as the merchant's code and the geographic location of the device, and make sure the information is consistent during the transaction processes, the central bank said.

The rule will be take effect on March 1, the PBOC said.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Louise Heavens, Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us